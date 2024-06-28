Shrewsbury squad get back to work after summer break

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Salop squad were back in for pre-season testing this week, with new signing Toby Savin joining up with his new-team-mates for the first time.

Toto Nsiala, George Lloyd and Harrison Biggins are the other new faces in the Shrewsbury squad.

It began the countdown to Town’s first pre-season game away to Brackley Town on Saturday, July 13, as well as the new League One season a month later.

They kick off their 10th consecutive campaign in the third tier with an away game against Stevenage on Saturday, August 10 (5.30pm).

Head coach Paul Hurst oversaw the first couple of days of testing, and photographer Malcolm Couzens from AMA Sports Photo Agency was there to capture the action.

Shrewsbury Town returned to pre-season training this week (AMA)

Shrewsbury Town returned to pre-season training this week (AMA)

Shrewsbury Town returned to pre-season training this week (AMA)

Shrewsbury Town returned to pre-season training this week (AMA)

Shrewsbury Town returned to pre-season training this week (AMA)

Shrewsbury Town returned to pre-season training this week (AMA)

Shrewsbury Town returned to pre-season training this week (AMA)

Shrewsbury Town returned to pre-season training this week (AMA)