Shrewsbury Town sign new goalkeeper

The former Accrington Stanley man has signed a two-year deal in Shropshire becoming one of two goalkeeper signings the club will make this summer.

Town's interest in Savin was first revealed by the Shropshire Star at the end of May, and after conducting an extensive search to find a keeper, Salop have now announced the 23-year-old as their fourth signing of the transfer window.

“He is a player with plenty of potential," Hurst said. "And he has all the attributes to be a really good goalkeeper.

“Our job – and particularly Brian Jensen’s – is to make sure he fulfils that and becomes the best version of himself.”

Savin, who had interest from Manchester United as recently as January, and has been linked with other top clubs in the past including Tottenham.

But injuries have prevented him from playing too much over the last couple of years – he made just 10 appearances for Stanley last campaign.

But despite his battles, Savin has still played a lot of football for someone so young.

“Toby is a keeper that has got a lot of games behind him for a young player," Hurst continued. "Especially when you consider his age.

“Last season was a difficult one with a couple of injuries.

"But before that, he managed to get over 100 appearances under his belt, most of which were in League One.

“During that time, Toby attracted interest from clubs higher up the leagues."

Savin will have big shoes to fill after Marko Marosi, who has been superb over the last three seasons, announced he would not sign the extension Town had offered him.

Second-choice keeper Harry Burgoyne has also left the club this summer.