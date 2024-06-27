Shrewsbury set to unveil fourth signing ahead of pre-season return

Paul Hurst revealed at a fixture breakfast with the club’s sponsors yesterday they are very close to finalising another addition.

With 11 players currently on the books, Shrewsbury need new recruits, and goalkeeper Toby Savin is a known target after former number one Marko Marosi left the club when his contract concluded at the end of last season.

The Salop players that are under contract at the Croud Meadow will return for pre-season testing today before they re-commence full training on Monday.

Roland Idowu went out on loan on Monday, leaving for Scottish Premier League side St Mirren for the next 12 months.