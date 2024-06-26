Shrewsbury Town outline primary keeper target following Marko Marosi exit
Toby Savin is one of two goalkeepers Shrewsbury Town are hoping to sign this summer, the Shropshire Star understands.
Town have carried out an extensive search to find a new number one for the 2024/25 campaign following the departure of Marko Marosi.
And it is understood Savin is now a primary target for boss Paul Hurst and director of football Micky Moore.
The keeper, who made just 10 appearances last season, before injuring his shoulder and missing the remainder of the campaign.