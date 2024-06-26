Poll reveals Shrewsbury Town fans want outside investment in club

Salop have had significant financial issues over the last 18 months which recently led to them revealing £3 million losses in their 2022/23 accounts.

Town have been a well-run club under the stewardship of Roland Wycherley – who has been in charge for the last 28 years.

But last season he revealed they are searching for outside investment with the club in dialogue with various parties over a takeover deal.

And 96 per cent of the club’s fan base believe that is needed to push the club forward after they narrowly avoided relegation.