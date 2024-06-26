Poll reveals Shrewsbury Town fans want outside investment in club
Supporters believe outside investment in Shrewsbury Town is needed.
Plus
Published
Salop have had significant financial issues over the last 18 months which recently led to them revealing £3 million losses in their 2022/23 accounts.
Town have been a well-run club under the stewardship of Roland Wycherley – who has been in charge for the last 28 years.
But last season he revealed they are searching for outside investment with the club in dialogue with various parties over a takeover deal.
And 96 per cent of the club’s fan base believe that is needed to push the club forward after they narrowly avoided relegation.