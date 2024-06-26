Dates Shrewsbury Town take on Wrexham announced as League One fixtures are released

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Salop have had to wait more than 16 years to take on their local rivals in a league game, but they make the trip to the Racecourse Ground early on in the campaign on Saturday, September 7.

That kick-off time and potential date is likely to change due to policing and TV as well as the fact it collides with the first international break of the summer, meaning a postponement is likely if there are more than three international call-ups.

Salop have not made the trip to Wrexham since Novemeber 2007 when they were 1-0 winners.

The return fixture at the Croud Meadow is scheduled for January 18.

Shrewsbury Town and Wrexham are league rivals again this season

The pair met in the FA Cup last season, with Wrexham coming out on top getting a narrow 1-0 win.

Shrewsbury will take on Birmingham City at the Croud Meadow on November 23 but will have to wait until nearer the end of the season for the trip to St Andrew's with that coming on March 29.

The pair last met in competitive action in 2006, a League Cup clash which ended 1-0 to Blues.