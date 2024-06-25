Former Shrewsbury Town penalty hero hangs up his gloves

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Luke Daniels, who has most recently been at relegated League Two side Forest Green Rovers, has decided to hang up his gloves at the age of 36.

Daniels, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester United and West Brom, joined Salop on loan in the 2008/2009 campaign.

He made 41 starts as Salop qualified for the League Two play-offs before being beaten in the final at Wembley against Gillingham.

He went on to play for a number of clubs, such as Scunthorpe United and Middlesbrough, and has now decided to retire.

Confirming the news on social media, the keeper said: "After 20 years its time to retire from playing football.

"It has been a privilege to have represented so many fantastic football clubs over the years and I have been so fortunate to have shared a dressing room with so many amazing players and people. I got to live my dream!"

Daniels was signed by former boss Paul Simpson on an initial month long deal which then became a season loan - and played a key role in the side that reached the play-offs.

But his most memorable contribution would come in the second leg of their play-off semi-final clash with Bury at Gigg Lane.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, it looked as though they would go further behind when the home side were awarded a spot kick.

But Daniels denied Phil Jevons from 12 yards and made a string of fine saves, before Kevin McIntyre smashed in an equaliser two minutes from the end of normal time.

The match then went all the way to spot kicks with Daniels the hero once more - denying both Danny Racchi and Andy Bishop.

Daniels played his final Salop game in the 1-0 defeat to Gillingham at Wembley, before going on to join Tranmere Rovers.