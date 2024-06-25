Dave Edwards: Long term Wolves target would be perfect for Shrewsbury

It is relatively local for the Wolves striker and he would be pretty much guaranteed game time with things up in the air at the moment with Shrewsbury’s striking options.

Dan Udoh has been offered a contract but it hasn’t been signed yet and the longer that goes on, you have to think his future may lay elsewhere.

Fraser will really give Paul Hurst something which he’s had in previous times at Shrewsbury, which is a target man who’s mobile.

Carlton Morris is a good example of the type of striker Hurst has used before.

Fraser is very composed and a big lad, but he’s still athletic and will run the channels.

As a target man, it would give Town a real outlet. He’s a goalscorer and has done it at youth levels, as well as a couple in the first team.