Former boss confident Shrewsbury Town will tick boxes in transfer window
Graham Turner admits Shrewsbury Town are light on players but believes they will have a good squad in place when the season starts.
Town currently have 12 players on their books with no senior goalkeeper in the squad.
The Salop players are set to return to training at the end of this week as Paul Hurst steps up his preparations for the start of the new League One season.
Turner is a legend at the Croud Meadow after more than 350 appearances as a player and two spells as a manager spanning 10 years.