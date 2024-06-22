Liam Dooley: TV cash a real help for Shrewsbury

The fixtures for the 2024/25 season will be revealed on Wednesday with EFL football expected to look different this season.

Shrews have previously played pretty much every weekend fixture on a Saturday at 3 pm with those games available to watch on iFollow.

However, the new deal sees a 60 per cent increase in revenue and will see games moved away from the regular 3 pm kick-off time with fans having to watch on a new Sky Sport Plus channel.

“From a football and a Shrewsbury Town perspective, there is an increased deal which has been well-documented,” Town’s CEO said about the new deal.