Graham Turner salutes Shrewsbury

The 76-year-old made more than 350 appearances for Salop as a player before spending 10 years at the club as manager.

Salop managed to avoid relegation last season with important draws at Bolton and Charlton right at the end of the campaign, but overall it was a disappointing year for the team.

But Turner says Town should be proud of how they have managed to stay at this level for so long.

“I think that is the first thing you have got to recognise – how well they have done over the last 10 years,” he said.