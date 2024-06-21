Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Tom Bayliss joins Lincoln

Bayliss, who made 81 appearances for Salop during his two-year stint in Shropshire, was released by Shrewsbury at the conclusion of the 23/24 campaign.

But he has now put pen to paper with Town's League One rivals Lincoln saying their ambitions match his.

“As an attacking player, you want to be in a team that is expressive and wants to go and win games of football - which is exactly what I’ve come into," Bayliss said.

"You also want to play at the highest level possible and I think this club is going in that direction - the club matches my ambition.

“I’ve been in frequent contact with Micheal Skubala as well as Jez George, and I’m looking forward to getting down to work.

“Every time I've played at the LNER Stadium as an opposition player it has been hostile, so I'm looking forward to having the supporters right behind me and the team. I can't wait to show them what I can do."