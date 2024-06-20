Shrewsbury Town target to go out on loan

Salop have been interested in signing Nathan Fraser for some time with the Shropshire Star first revealing their interest in the forward back in June 2023 – however a summer loan did not materialise.

Shrews remained interested though and the 19-year-old was in attendance, with his mum, for Town’s New Year’s Day clash with Fleetwood Town at the Croud Meadow, when the winter transfer window opened.

Shrewsbury, who were then led by Matt Taylor, were one of a host of clubs seeking to take the forward out on loan in January but due to injuries to Wolves’ senior strikers, he ended up staying at Molineux.