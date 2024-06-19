Shrewsbury Town end of season survey: Have your say!
Shrewsbury Town managed to survive the drop in what was an up and down campaign in League One.
It began with change at the club, as Matt Taylor arrived alongside a director of football as Salop went in a new direction.
A flurry of players arrived but it never really worked and Taylor was sacked in January.
Hero Paul Hurst returned to guide Salop to safety and a 19th placed finish.
But what did you make of the Salop season, both on and off the pitch?
Have your say in our survey below: