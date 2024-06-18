Shrewsbury CEO Liam Dooley sticks to his word after busy season at the Meadow

It is hard to criticise the Town chief executive, who inherited a fairly hopeless situation at the Croud Meadow when he took the job last October after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

Joining a club that made £3million losses in the financial year before his arrival has led to the CEO doing more firefighting than anything.

Continuing to reduce costs was mentioned in his most recent address to supporters.

But from the fans’ perspective, the thing they will be most pleased about is he is trying to keep them informed. He promised to communicate from the outset and to his credit he has delivered to this point, and for that, you cannot fault him.

The club have been looking at ways they can try to bring in extra revenue, and Dooley revealed in his letter renting out the pitch has helped to fund renovations on the Meadow turf.