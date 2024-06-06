Shrewsbury forward a 'Championship player' as fans await contract news
Shrewsbury Town legend Steve Cross believes Dan Udoh has merited his step up this summer after branding the striker a Championship player.
Town frontman Udoh top-scored with 12 goals last season and has been offered a new deal by the club after his current terms expired this summer, but the striker is expected to be exploring his options.
“He has scored goals in a team that just avoided relegation,” said former Town man Cross on Udoh, who has had five years at the club.