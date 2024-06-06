League Two side have eyes on Shrewsbury Town skipper

Dunkley, who has been captain at Croud Meadow, has been offered a contract by head coach Paul Hurst to extend his stay in Shropshire.

The 32-year-old from Wolverhampton has been a big hit at Town over his two seasons and made his 100th appearance for the club on the final day of last season.

His future remains unresolved, though, and it is little surprise that the dominant central defender is being courted by rivals across the Football League.