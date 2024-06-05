Shrewsbury Town season review with big changes on the way

It was a challenging campaign for Salop as they made huge losses in their 2022/23 financial accounts off the field while flirting with relegation on it.

Some will say that given their financial restrictions it was a success they managed to stay in the third tier of English football, yet others would argue for a club that has been in League One for 10 consecutive seasons it was a step backwards.

Success

There was not a lot of positive things to come out of the campaign, staying up being one of them.

But in fairness, they did not spend a single second all season in the bottom four – even though at times they got perilously close to it.

Most fans would argue the fact Paul Hurst is now back in situ is a positive thing. And the fact they have most likely got over the worst of their financial problems.

At the end of the season they let a large number of first-team players go, which gives them the opportunity to start again with a clean slate.

They can begin to look forward, and they are not always trying to juggle making editions with the lack of available room on the wage bill.