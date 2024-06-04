Shrewsbury's Max Mata heads back out on loan for second time

The 23-year-old signed for Salop last summer from Sligo Rovers - and made 26 appearances in all competitions for the club.

However, it didn't click in front of goal and Mata was loaned back to Sligo for the remainder of the campaign.

Now he is set for another loan spell further afield - as makes a season long loan move to his home town side Auckland.

They were only founded in March this year and will compete in the Australian A-League.

Speaking to SENZ Mornings in New Zealand, Mata side it was exciting to be part of a professional side in his home town.

He said: "Really excited to have signed with Auckland, seeing it’s my hometown especially, it will be great being closer to friends and family.

“Growing up I never had a hometown football team, not a professional one. Now I do, for me that’s really exciting and I can’t wait to be a part of the first season of the club.”