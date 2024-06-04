Shrewsbury Town's League One rivals sold by long-serving chairman

Robinson has held the role of chairman for 40 years across two spells – overseeing the Brewers’ rise from non-league to the Championship, as well as their move to the Pirelli Stadium.

In an open letter to fans, he said: “I began my journey at Burton Albion in 1975 and with my 80th birthday approaching next year, I have been thinking for some time now how I can best protect the club’s legacy and future.

“After careful consideration, I have decided that now is the right time to sell my controlling interest in the club to the Nordic Football Group UK Ltd.

“This presents a fantastic opportunity to bring new investment into the football club and I am confident that the new owners will develop and continue to build a financially sustainable club moving forward. Furthermore, NFG has an excellent football and commercial pedigree and importantly, they are aligned with the Club’s values and ethos. They are people who share the same core values of integrity, honesty and respect, which have helped Burton Albion get to where it is today. NFG have an inspirational vision of how they would like to take the Club forward and they understand the importance of working with, and supporting the local community, which is high on the agenda.”

Robinson’s daughter Fleur is returning from Wrexham to become chief executive officer, while his son Ben jr will remain “an integral part of the club’s operations”.