Shrewsbury Town keen on forward and Manchester United goalkeeper

Lloyd, 24, has been offered a new contract by the Robins to stay with his boyhood club, but Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst has identified him as an attacking target.

Hurst is believed to be keen on a reunion with Lloyd, who he worked with at Grimsby as a loanee in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Lloyd, comfortable out wide or as an attack-minded midfielder, struck both goals as Cheltenham earned a 2-0 Boxing Day victory over Salop last season.