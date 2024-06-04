Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury Town need to be looking for a key attribute this summer

There will be lots of players coming into the football club and when you look at who they have signed on already, possibly with the exception of Carl Winchester, they are massively lacking experience.

That is an area they will have to address quite quickly.

With the turnaround in players, you need experience in there to gel everyone together and Paul Hurst will be well aware of what they need.

Chey Dunkley does have that experience, but without knowing if he will sign a contract yet, centre-back in particular is an area where they will need to add experience.

It’s such an important part of the team, especially in League One. It’s a crucial position where you need a leader and an organiser.

Looking back at Paul Hurst’s first spell at the club, he had Mat Sadler there, who epitomised what the manager wanted.