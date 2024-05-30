Shrewsbury Town hoping for an improved Premier League windfall

During Covid EFL clubs received payments of around £500,000 to help with running costs.

Many clubs, including Salop, continued to budget for that money coming in as part of an improved deal with the Premier League.

But after an initial payment during the pandemic, the top flight and the EFL have failed to come to an agreement, and clubs have not received any money.

And Dooley says Town are very eager to get a fair percentage of distribution.