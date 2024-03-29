Shropshire Star
Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury player ratings vs Oxford as one man gets a TEN

Ollie Westbury gives his player ratings following the 1-1 draw with Oxford.

By Ollie Westbury
Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town and Cameron Brannagan of Oxford United (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Made an important save in the first half to deny Mark Harris when the forward raced through and a magnificent one to deny Billy Boden a second late on.

Terrific 10

Morgan Feeney

Had the job of dealing with the tricky Josh Murphy playing on the Oxford right, but he was outstanding - made so many wonderful blocks.

Tremendous 9

Chey Dunkley

You could have picked any of the Town back four as man of the match - they were all superb - led by Dunkley as they always are.

Good 8

Tom Flanagan

Has made a difference to the back three since he has come back into the team - he was excellent here using all his experience.

