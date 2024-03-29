Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury player ratings vs Oxford as one man gets a TEN
Ollie Westbury gives his player ratings following the 1-1 draw with Oxford.
Plus
Published
Marko Marosi
Made an important save in the first half to deny Mark Harris when the forward raced through and a magnificent one to deny Billy Boden a second late on.
Terrific 10
Morgan Feeney
Had the job of dealing with the tricky Josh Murphy playing on the Oxford right, but he was outstanding - made so many wonderful blocks.
Tremendous 9
Chey Dunkley
You could have picked any of the Town back four as man of the match - they were all superb - led by Dunkley as they always are.
Good 8
Tom Flanagan
Has made a difference to the back three since he has come back into the team - he was excellent here using all his experience.