Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury player ratings vs Oxford as one man gets a TEN

Marko Marosi

Made an important save in the first half to deny Mark Harris when the forward raced through and a magnificent one to deny Billy Boden a second late on.

Terrific 10

Morgan Feeney

Had the job of dealing with the tricky Josh Murphy playing on the Oxford right, but he was outstanding - made so many wonderful blocks.

Tremendous 9

Chey Dunkley

You could have picked any of the Town back four as man of the match - they were all superb - led by Dunkley as they always are.

Good 8

Tom Flanagan

Has made a difference to the back three since he has come back into the team - he was excellent here using all his experience.