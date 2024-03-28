Shrewsbury v Oxford: Who's out and who's a doubt

That was until Paul Hurst conducted his pre-Oxford press conference confirming that five or six of Shrewsbury's players have been suffering from injury or illness this week.

The final leg of the League One season starts today as Shrewsbury seek to get the points they need to stay in the division.

There are more injury concerns for this game, but without Hurst naming them it is hard to know who they are. So here are the ones we know will not be playing.

Aaron Pierre

The defender has no chance of featuring against Oxford. He has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

George Nurse

Nurse is picking up his rehabilitation from a season-ending ACL injury, but he is still not in a position where he is likely to be in the matchday squad anytime soon.