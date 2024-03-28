Shrewsbury Town training has been challenging this week, says Paul Hurst

Salop are in action for the first time in almost two weeks when they take on Oxford United in League One at the Croud Meadow.

But speaking to the press before the game, Hurst revealed Shrewsbury have had a challenging week in training with five or six players battling either injury or illness.

Hurst revealed there may be one or two surprises – of which he was reluctant to name – when the team is announced ahead of the clash with promotion-chasing Us.

He said: "In a perfect world, training would have been good, but I have to say we have had a few injuries and some illness around, and you will probably see that tomorrow when the teams are announced.

"It has not been as ideal as I would have hoped, but you get on with it and it will be nice to get back into action certainly.

"It was nice to have the break on the back of a win, and at the time when you win a game, it would have perhaps been nice to get out there a bit sooner than we perhaps find ourselves doing.

"We have definitely had five or six that fall into those categories, like I said I don't want to give too much away obviously.

"But I think when people have a few raised eyebrows, hopefully, that gives them an understanding."

Jordan Shipley is suspended following his sending-off against Exeter. The only two confirmed injured players are George Nurse and Aaron Pierre – both of whom will play no part in the final seven games of the league campaign.

But with a couple set to miss out on the clash at the Meadow tomorrow Hurst confirmed they are only minor problems.

"There have been issues throughout the week in terms of illness or injury," he added. "We won't be missing five or six thankfully, but we have had that kind of amount of players missing throughout the week.

"There will be a couple missing, it has not been ideal preparation but it is what it is. Most clubs have their own issues to deal with.

"They are not season-ending they are just minor ones."

The game against Oxford sees Shrewsbury trying to get back-to-back victories for the first time this season after their vital win over Carlisle last time out.

There is a short turnaround after Salop play Oxford as they make the trip to Bristol Rovers on Monday to conclude their Easter

schedule.

Two wins will take them to the magic 50-point mark which should be enough for safety.