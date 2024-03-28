Chey Dunkley reveals key to Shrewsbury success

It has not always been the case, but in the last two months, Salop's head coach Paul Hurst has found himself leaving players out of the matchday squad.

At times over the course of the last two years, coaches have found it hard to fill the bench in Shropshire due to injuries and squad depth - but Shrews certainly have more strength in numbers at present.

One of those areas is at centre-back. Dunkley is certain to start every game if he is fit, but team-mates like Tom Flanagan, Jason Sraha, Morgan Feeney, Joe Anderson and Aaron Pierre, before his injury, have been driving each other on.