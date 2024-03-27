Traitors in Shrewsbury dressing room, but who’s a secret wolf?

But in a recent exclusive interview with the Shropshire Star, Town defender George Nurse revealed that he and his Town team-mates play a game called Wolf.

This follows a very similar pattern to the hit BBC TV show The Traitors hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

After training and during overnight stays the Town players play Wolf, where they all get together, and a small number of them secretly become wolves while the rest are villagers – with the premise of the game to guess who the wolves are.

Nurse describes how they play and says: “Footballers are weird... you think we are this professional person, but we are just a bunch of kids really.”