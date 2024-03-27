The contract conundrum for Shrewsbury Town and Paul Hurst
Knowing the right time to negotiate contracts with players can be difficult, according to Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst.
Town have several high-profile players out of contract this summer - with the club having the option to extend some of them should they want to.
And when it gets to this stage of the season, Hurst says it can be hard dealing with player contracts.
"It is difficult to know what the right thing to do is," Hurst said.
"And that is again, having been through it a number of times.