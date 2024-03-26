Defender's return provides major boost for Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury Town skipper Chey Dunkley says it is a massive boost to have defender Tom Flanagan back from injury.
The former Sunderland man made his first start since Town’s 2-1 win against Port Vale back in November in their recent win against Carlisle.
That win leaves Town eight points clear of the relegation places with seven League One games left to go and Dunkley says, despite losing Aaron Pierre until the end of the season, having Flanagan back is a boost with his experience.