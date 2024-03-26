Dave Edwards: Good Easter will complete the big Shrewsbury Town turnaround

There’s been lots of changes and it started in the summer with a new head coach, Micky Moore coming in as director of football and the turnover of players.

Everyone will have been hoping that Shrewsbury could consolidate this season and make sure they’re in League One for next season, and then have the chance to try and build.

As with every season, there’s been ups and downs, but if you look where the club is now and the feel-good factor that Paul Hurst has brought in, the fans are on-side.

They’re just a good Easter weekend off almost guaranteeing survival and every Shrewsbury fan, like myself, would have taken that at the start of the season.

You get embroiled in the emotions of the week-to-week and day-to-day at the football club, but going into next summer the club will be in a lot more positive place after a season of a lot of change.

They will start next season, hopefully, from a much better place with a manager in charge and the crux of a strong team.