Shrewsbury boss so thankful to Salop fans

Hurst came back to Shrewsbury for his second spell in charge at the end of January as Matt Taylor was sacked after seven defeats in eight games.

And since his return Hurst has posted a positive points tally so far - taking 14 points from 11 games.

And the Shrews head coach has thanked the fans for 'having his back' on his return.

"They’ve been great since I’ve come back," he said.

"Anyone I see has been very complimentary, and they speak very nicely.