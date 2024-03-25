A decent start but how does Paul Hurst’s Shrewsbury Town return rank?

Since Paul Hurst was appointed as Shrewsbury Town's new head coach at the end of January the games have come around thick and fast.

So how has the boss done since he was appointed as head coach for the second time?

He has now taken charge of 11 League One games so the Shropshire Star compared the starts of the last five Salop bosses.

Paul Hurst 4 wins from 11

We must start with Hurst. He was appointed as Town boss to keep them in the division and his 14 points from 11 games is a good return.

He started with a brilliant 2-0 win at Northampton – with arguably Town's most commanding away performance of the season before his side went four games without a win.

But three wins in the last six games have led to a good points return as well as battling draws against promotion hopefuls Barnsley and Derby.