Former Shrewsbury chief executive returns to football with Motherwell

Caldwell spent seven years at the Croud Meadow after arriving from St Mirren in 2016.

But he left abruptly in May last year with Salop putting in place a new management structure and a football board.

Now after ten months out of the game Caldwell has been appointed as the new chief executive at Fir Park.

He takes over at the club from Derek Weir, who served as interim CEO after Alan Burrows left to join Aberdeen.

In a statement, Caldwell said: "I know how important Motherwell Football Club is to the local community, the fans and generations of families who support the club,” Caldwell said.

“I am delighted to be joining and to be part of the exciting future that Motherwell Football club have in front of them.”