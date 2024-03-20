Two out of three have helped Shrewsbury Town make big strides towards survival

It is hard to argue anything other than two wins out of three is a hugely successful week for Shrews – they now sit nine points clear of the drop zone with just seven games of the season remaining.

Although Town have some difficult games left to play this season, they should have enough to stay in League One for another campaign.

Here are the talking points from Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Carlisle.

Hurst’s first home win

Paul Hurst had had to wait a long time to celebrate a win in front of the home fans at the Croud Meadow.

But in his sixth game in Shropshire since returning to the helm, he finally got the three points he desired.

Since he took over from Matt Taylor, the new boss has overseen a huge improvement in the team’s form away from their Croud Meadow base, but a surprising struggle on home turf.

Hurst is not a big believer in home and away form – he has gone on record to say it is just a pitch that you play football on.