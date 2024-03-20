Shrewsbury's League One survival target is set

Shrewsbury got a valuable 1-0 victory against the Cumbrians at the Croud Meadow on Saturday as the boss got his first win in Shropshire since he returned as boss.

It takes them nine points clear with seven games remaining – but the Town head coach says his side cannot take their ‘foot off the gas’ now.

“If we got nine points I’d be devastated if that wasn’t enough,” said Hurst. “I’m a big believer in the adage of mathematics.