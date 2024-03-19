Dave Edwards predicts Shrewsbury's survival chances

I think they have put Shrewsbury in a position where barring a complete disaster and other teams picking up form, it should see them to safety. They will pick up more points this season, and they will be in League One next campaign, largely down to the last week.

It has been positive, especially off the back of the Exeter defeat, which put more emphasis on the Carlisle game.

The game against the Grecians was a non-event after the Jordan Shipley red card – which is a bit inconclusive with the footage you see from it.

It looked like it was almost a bit of a 50/50 with Ryan Woods, and unfortunately, Shipley was the one who was shown the red.

There is no conclusive angle, and the referee was up close, and he felt he got it right. The game then spiralled from that point, and Paul Hurst took off key players, protecting them knowing that the game was gone.