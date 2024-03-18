Shrewsbury Town to play friendly against National League side

Salop got a huge win at the weekend as they got the better of basement boys Carlisle to move Paul Hurst's side nine points clear of the relegation zone.

But Town are without a game this weekend after their League One clash against Bolton was postponed due to international call-ups from the home side.

And so Town, who have several first-team players who have not had a lot of football, have organised a friendly fixture against National League side Kidderminster Harriers.

The game is likely to feature fringe players as well as some of the club's bright young prospects.

Town are next in competitive league action when they take on Oxford on Good Friday, in just under two weeks.