Former Wolves star targets new Shrewsbury deal

Paul Hurst introduced the Shrewsbury-born midfielder in the 71st-minute against the Cumbrians at the Croud Meadow, and the 31-year-old helped his new side to their second win in 10 home League One matches since November.

The former-Wolves midfielder signed a short-term deal with Salop last week which sees him with the club until the end of the season. But, Price is hoping to make a name of himself and have a future with the club.

“Hopefully I’ll play here for a few years,” said Price. “It’s down to my body, the club, and all that.

“It’ll hopefully come together in the summer. But, I’m just focusing on playing a few more games this season. I know there’s not many left,so it’s not the greatest. I wish there were 20 games left, but it is what it is.