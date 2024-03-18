Shropshire Star
Former Wolves star targets new Shrewsbury deal

Jack Price is looking to stay at Shrewsbury Town ‘for a few years’ after making his Town debut during victory against Carlisle on Saturday.

By Luke Powell
Published
Jack Price made his Shrewsbury Town bow at the weekend and wants to stay for an extended period (AMA)

Paul Hurst introduced the Shrewsbury-born midfielder in the 71st-minute against the Cumbrians at the Croud Meadow, and the 31-year-old helped his new side to their second win in 10 home League One matches since November.

The former-Wolves midfielder signed a short-term deal with Salop last week which sees him with the club until the end of the season. But, Price is hoping to make a name of himself and have a future with the club.

“Hopefully I’ll play here for a few years,” said Price. “It’s down to my body, the club, and all that.

“It’ll hopefully come together in the summer. But, I’m just focusing on playing a few more games this season. I know there’s not many left,so it’s not the greatest. I wish there were 20 games left, but it is what it is.

