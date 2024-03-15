Shrewsbury v Carlisle: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

Perhaps the most likely to break into boss Paul Hurst's starting thoughts as a more like-for-like replacement in recent recruit Rayhaan Tulloch.

The former West Brom academy graduate, 23, is most at home on the flanks and had 45 minutes off the bench for his new side in Tuesday's difficult 3-0 defeat to Exeter at Croud Meadow.

That was Tulloch's first action since October, at former loan side away from The Hawthorns Bradford. His last league start was on September 30, a home defeat for the Bantams against Walsall in League Two.

Shrewsbury will discover on Friday whether their appeal against Shipley's three-match suspension for a foul on Ryan Woods, lodged yesterday, was successful.

Hurst may be tempted into more changes elsewhere. Midfielder Jack Hinchy was withdrawn for Taylor Perry the other night and we've opted for a Hinchy recall. There are limited options otherwise, in what is a game of real importance for 17th-placed Salop, as Hurst hunts a first home win since his return.