Shrews Views S3 E30: One to go in Salop's big survival trio!

With Ollie absent on a ski slope somewhere, Jonny drafted in Jack Groom of Shrews Analysis for his take on the week's events.

In what is a huge week in the race for survival, the pair discuss the win over Port Vale but the crushing defeat to Exeter City.

They look at whether Jordan Shipley's red card was justified, look at the signings of Rayhaan Tulloch and Jack Price, while looking ahead to the third big six pointer of the week against Carlisle.

This podcast is available on Soundcloud, Spotify and Apple.