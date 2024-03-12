Shrewsbury 0 Exeter 3 - Report

This defeat made it just one victory in nine league matches at Croud Meadow since November, while a return of only one point from five home games since Paul Hurst’s return means his team are still looking nervously over their shoulders.

Saturday’s visit of rock bottom Carlisle would appear the ideal opportunity to start fixing the record but that is now a match of considerable importance after Exeter, who arrived on the same number of points as 17th-placed Town, became the latest visitors to leave Shropshire with a full haul to reduce their own fears of the drop.

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town and Vincent Harper of Exeter City (AMA)

It was not a triumph without controversy. For nearly 85 minutes, the Grecians played with a man advantage after Town midfielder Jordan Shipley was sent-off following a sixth-minute incident which sparked much debate.

Both he and former Town favourite Ryan Woods appeared guilty of jumping in for a loose ball. Only Shipley was sanctioned by referee David Rock, who from that point assumed the role of pantomime villain for the rest of the evening.

Yet any anger at the officiating could not excuse the standard of Town’s defending. In an 18-minute spell at the end of the half, they conceded three times and generally played like a team asking for trouble.

They remain right in the latter due, in no small part, to their inability to string results together. After the relief of last weekend’s win at Port Vale, this was a dispiriting encore in front of the Meadow’s lowest crowd of the season for a league fixture. Town remain seven points above the bottom four but have played two matches more than Cheltenham who occupy the final relegation spot.

The hosts had already seen Jason Sraha booked for bringing down Ilmari Niskanen before the big talking moment of the match arrived in the sixth minute.

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town reacts after being sent off (AMA)

Shipley lost the ball, turned and jumped in as he looked to immediately win it back. So too did Woods, yet it was the home player who got there second and the visiting one who came off worse. Referee Rock wasted little time in producing the red card.

Rock did little to redeem himself from then on, the perception among home supporters being the majority of 50-50 decisions were going against their side.

Yet for half-an-hour, Town held out comfortably. Exeter bossed possession, nearly 80 per cent of it, but could not muster an attempt on goal.

Then the wheels came off for the hosts. Goalkeeper Marko Marosi had done well to deny Reece Cole after Niskanen had played in the midfielder for the first big chance of the night.

From the corner, however, Town went to sleep, Will Aimson arriving unmarked to meet Cole’s low delivery at the near post, the finish going between Marosi’s legs.

Clearly buoyed by the opener, Exeter went in from the kill and by half-time the game over as a contest.

Dejected Shrewsbury Town players after Luke Harris of Exeter City scores a goal to make it 0-2 (AMA)

Sonny Cox sent Aitchison scampering away down the right and though Marosi parried Harris’ finish, the visiting player reacted quicker than three defenders to stab home the loose ball.

“2-0 to the referee,” sang the home supporters. Though the frustration was understandable, the verdict was generous on their team’s defending.

With seconds remaining, a nightmare half was completed when Exeter got their third. Tom Bloxham tried to head clear but sent the header to the edge of the box where, from a central position, Aitchison sent a bouncing volley beyond Marosi.

Hurst made a quadruple half-time change and Mal Benning came close to pulling one back in spectacular fashion with a free-kick to which Exeter goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo, on loan from Villa, may have got a touch.

A dejected Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town reacts (AMA)

Sinisalo then denied Aiden O’Brien after the substitute had broken through, while Marosi denied Dion Rankine from scoring a fourth with a sharp stop as the match drifted towards a conclusion.

Key Moments

6 RED CARD Town midfielder Jordan Shipley is sent-off after jumping in and catching Ryan Woods.

33 GOAL Exeter take the lead with their first effort on target, Will Aimson arriving unmarked to turn home Reece Cole’s corner.

41 GOAL Exeter are two up. Luke Harris meets Jack Aitchison’s cross and when Marko Marosi can only parry the shot, he is quickest to react to stab home the rebound.

45+5 GOAL It’s 3-0. Tom Bloxham’s header only finds Jack Aitchison on the edge of the box and he sends a bouncing volley beyond Marosi.

Teams

Town (4-2-3-1): Marosi, Feeney, Dunkley, Sraha (Flanagan 72), Benning, Winchester (Hinchy HT), Perry, Bloxham (O’Brien HT), Bayliss (Idowu HT), Shipley, Udoh (Tulloch HT) Subs not used: Bennett, Burgoyne (gk).

Exeter (3-4-2-1): Sinisalo, Sweeney, Aimson, Jules, Niskanen (Purrington 71), Harper (Rankine HT), Woods, Cole (Carroll 61), Aitchison (Alli 78), Harris, Cox (Eisa 61) Subs not used: Diabate, MacDonald (gk).