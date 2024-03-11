Shrewsbury stopper thankful to club after stunning display

The Town number one produced a sensational display at Vale Park on Saturday to help guide his side to a huge victory.

The win for Paul Hurst’s team moved them seven points clear of the relegation zone with nine league games left this term.

And that was largely down to Marosi, who feels his form is down to the minutes he has played and the experience he has gained.

“I think it comes with experience, it comes with playing games,” Marosi said. “I think that is the biggest one, it comes with playing a lot and the experience you get from that.”

Marosi’s form has been consistent for some time now, having played more than 100 times for Shrewsbury in the league since arriving in 2021.