Paul Hurst hints on Jack Price move as free agent trains with Shrewsbury

Price, 31, left United States MLS outfit Colorado Rapids at the end of 2023, following five years overseas, after the club declined a contract option.

The Wolves academy graduate has been building up his fitness at Sundorne Castle training ground after a ruptured Achilles last March ruled him out for the 2023 MLS campaign.

The midfielder lives locally and has been rumoured to one day feature for his local side for a number of years. He has stepped up his rehab over the last week and boss Hurst, whose side host Exeter in League One on Tuesday evening, said it could lead to conversation down the line.

Hurst said: “The first thing I’d say is going back to when I was first here that was a constant thread and it seems to be still going!

“I don’t think it’s been any secret Jack’s been here since I first came back, in terms of treatment to get back fit, which is no issues.

“He seems a really good guy, so there’s no problem on that side.

“The end of last week and start of this he’s actually been out on the grass and done some training with us, it’s too early to say if something will happen with that because he’s got to prove a little bit more in terms of fitness.

“I’m sure he will do (build up fitness) in time, last week when he trained he was pretty sore the next day. He looks like he enjoys playing football and looked he’d missed it, so he put a lot in the session and felt it the next day, which is understandable and not a surprise!

“But maybe a little reminder he has been out for some time.”

Clubs have until the end of March to register free transfer players. Town signed former West Brom youngster Rayhaan Tulloch over the weekend.

Hurst added: “It might be a conversation down the line, if we get to that point Micky (Moore) and the chairman will look to see what we can do.”