Skipper Chey Dunkley enjoying important Shrewsbury role

If the centre-back plays every match between now and the end of the season he will reach that landmark against Leyton Orient on the final day of the League One campaign.

In his first season as a Salop player Luke Leahy, now at Wycombe, was the captain of the side.

And the Wolverhampton-born Dunkley has taken over the mantle this time out, and he was asked by the Shropshire Star how he has found it.

“There are a few more responsibilities, you know dealing with certain things,” Dunkley said. “I have spoken to Benno (Elliott Bennett) funnily enough because he has been a previous captain. I do like to speak to him and ask him for his opinions on how I can convey myself. To get the best out of not just myself but people around me.

“So I do look up to players who have been in that position before.

“I speak to Feeney (Morgan) about being captain. I speak to Feens all the time, and I just think that.”

And Dunkley thinks being made skipper in Shropshire is a responsibility that he has ‘relished’.

“Yes there are a few more responsibilities, but I feel like I have relished the opportunity,” he added.

“I am appreciative of being captain at Shrewsbury but like I have said before with Luke Leahy, he was the captain last season, and a good captain, but there were people there helping him.

“I don’t think that has changed for me, I feel like there are a few players in there that are captains in their own right and maybe future ones as well.”

“I think I have been fortunate to have been in a dressing room with players who do have those abilities and those attributes. But I think I have relished it and it is definitely an achievement.

“I am happy in leading the team out and I am happy in trying to lead them to what may help them in their future careers.”

Town head to Vale Park today to take on Port Vale in a League One six-pointer – with the winner taking a huge step towards maintaining their third tier status.