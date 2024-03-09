Port Vale 1 Shrewsbury 2 - Report

An early Dan Udoh goal gave Paul Hurst's side the advantage before Tom Bloxham added a second after the break, and despite a late comeback from the hosts who got one back through Baylee Dipepa Salop clung on for victory.

Town, who announced the signing of former West Brom winger Rayhaan Tulloch until the end of the season before the match, started in the best possible fashion taking the lead in the sixth minute.

Dan Udoh puts Salop ahead at Vale Park (AMA)

Tom Bayliss' deflected shot went behind for a corner, and after working the set piece well, Mal Benning floated a deep ball to the back post, where Daniel Udoh was there to smash in his sixth League One goal of the season.

Port Vale have had a habit of starting games poorly, but they would have felt hard done to when Morgan Feeney got away with a shirt pull in the penalty box.

Feeney then made a brilliant block to deny Ben Garrity when Vale worked it out nicely to the left side.

Dan Udoh celebrates his opener (AMA)

When the teams met at the Croud Meadow earlier in the season Town were 2-1 winners, and they should have doubled their lead at Vale Park when Dunkley's header was saved by Connor Ripley.

Darren Moore had overseen five games in charge of The Valiants, and he was still awaiting his first win in charge.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Thomas Sang of Port Vale (AMA)

The only reason his side were not level at the break was down to the returning Marko Marosi.

The keeper missed the last two games through injury, but he made a sensational save from point-blank range to deny Nathan Smith from a corner.

Not long after, James Wilson ran through, and Marosi did so well to get down to his left to deny him keeping Town's lead intact at the break.

Port Vale had not won in 2024 and the next goal was key - and it went Town's way.

Tom Bloxham with his second of the season for Shrews as Vale only half cleared a set piece - Carl Winchester poked it back in, and Bloxham was there to turn it home.

Marosi completed a hat-trick of wonderful saves by denying Wilson, but then some poor defending gave the hosts a route back into the game.

Tom Bloxham makes it 2-0 (AMA)

A long throw was headed up in the air by Dunkley, and Town's defence had gone to sleep allowing substitute Dipepa to score from close range.

Jordan Shipley could have restored Town's two-goal advantage when Dan Udoh played him in. His powerful left-footed strike looked as if it was heading in, but it went the wrong side of the post.

Given the circumstances, Town remained calm under pressure, and they held on for a brilliant and much-needed victory.

Shrews: Marosi, Feeney, Dunkley, Sraha, Benning, Hinchy (Perry 52), Winchester (Bennett 87), Bloxham (Sobowale 84), Bayliss, Shipley, Udoh.

Subs: Burgoyne, O'Brien, Sobowale, Bennett, Tulloch, Flanagan, Perry.

Port Vale: Ripley, Jones, Sang, Smith, Garrity, Ojo, Grant (Mighten 57), Massey (Dipepa 65), Wier (Chislett 65), Debrah, Wilson.

Subs not used: Leutwiler, Chislett, Mighten, Iacovitti, Plant, Dipepa, Lowe.