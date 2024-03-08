Port Vale v Shrewsbury - Match preview

This game at Vale Park has huge significance for both sides as Paul Hurst’s Salop and Darren Moore’s Port Vale seek to maintain their League One status.

Shrewsbury have not been in the bottom four at any stage this season, while Vale lie 22nd, trailing Town by six points but with two games in hand.

The Valiants head into the game having not won in 2024 – their last victory came courtesy of a 3-0 home victory against Blackpool at the end of December.

In their last 11 games, they have lost eight and drawn three – and even when they were leading 2-0 against Fleetwood in the 88th minute last week, they managed to somehow only gain a single point.