Paul Hurst outlines target that will aid Shrewsbury Town survival

Town have managed to keep one clean sheet in the last 16 games and that was in Hurst’s first match back in charge against Northampton.

His side’s position is vulnerable, and every point they gain is another step towards League One football next season.

“I don’t care if we win 2-1 or 3-2, but of course, you want clean sheets naturally as straight away the minimum you are getting is a point,” Hurst said.

Punished

“I have said every point is important. I think that the one clean sheet we got was at Northampton ironically in that first game when we came back.

“I don’t feel like either keeper on Saturday had loads to do, so from that point of view, it is kind of hard as sometimes you get punished.

“That may also lead to a reason why the keeper is not getting tested as they may not be attacking with as many numbers because they are leading.

“I am not sure that we are getting cut apart too much so I am hoping that can change. It might be one day we keep a clean sheet and we have had 20 shots on our goal and the keeper has had a worldie.

“I would like that to change but it is not something that I am going to be losing sleep over.”

Town head to Vale Park on Saturday to take on fellow strugglers Port Vale in a relegation six-pointer.

And when asked about his side’s defensive record he feels a lot of the goals they are conceding are ‘avoidable’.

“Overall, I think we are just giving away easy goals to a degree. Both goals on Saturday were avoidable,” he added.

“The lad made a good run for the second, and it was a good ball from (Karamoko) Dembele, but I think we had a chance to clear it before that.

“The first time we had a chance to clear it and then we get punished.

“I know there is a big thing about set plays. But they have not been clean free contacts and headers, it has been missing a clearance at the front post or the second phase but it is part of it so we cannot just dismiss it.”