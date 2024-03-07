Inside track ahead of Shrewsbury Town's huge Port Vale clash

Salop head to Vale Park on Saturday with a six-point lead over the Valiants in the fight for League One survival.

The sides are just one space apart, with only Cheltenham sandwiched between them.

Vale – who have been in pretty horrific form, taking three points out of the last 33 available – do have two games in hand on Shrewsbury, but in this position, you would much rather have the points on the board.

If Vale were to beat Paul Hurst’s side, that would give them real hope of surviving relegation to League Two.

Whereas if Town were to get a victory, it gives them a nine-point cushion over their rivals heading into the final straight of the campaign.

And the Shropshire Star spoke to Mike Baggaley, Port Vale reporter for The Valiant newsletter, to get the inside story on their opponents.