Shrewsbury debrief: Struggles at both ends spelling trouble

After a poor performance against Lincoln in midweek, Paul Hurst would have been desperate to see a reaction from his Shrews team.

There was no lack of effort against Blackpool, but Town fell to a 2-0 defeat – but what were the talking points?

Defending

Town have kept just one clean sheet in the last 16 matches across all competitions – and that was in Paul Hurst’s first game in charge when they won 2-0 at Northampton.

There is no doubt that is a problem for Salop.

Town are the lowest scorers in the division, in fact, they are the lowest scorers in the entire EFL, and because of that, they need to make sure they defend well.

Goals have been a struggle all season, but if they want to maintain their League One status, they need to tighten up from a defensive point of view.

Currently, they have to score at least twice to win a game, and even though the amount of chances they have created has improved since Hurst has taken over as boss, results have still been a struggle.

With 10 games of the season remaining, the way they keep the ball out of their net will go a long way to determining where they play their football next season.

Performances

Hurst has taken charge of eight games since he was appointed as the Town’s head coach.

Undoubtedly, especially in the first six games, performances improved – with Salop looking much more of a threat in games.

But the displays against Blackpool, and especially Lincoln, were games where Town did not look anywhere near as threatening in the final third.

Shrewsbury should have more points on the board considering the performances they put in against Wigan and Barnsley.

They deserved at least a point in the clash against Wigan, and if it was not for a late goal against Barnsley, they would have taken all three there.

It is the most recent ones that will concern Hurst and Shrewsbury fans the most, especially considering they have some huge games coming up.

They will want to get back to those first few games under Hurst when they were excellent – that performance against Northampton was arguably their best of the season.

Formations

The Town boss has used variations of a 4-2-3-1 so far.

But he switched to a 3-4-3, which Matt Taylor was using at the end of his spell in charge, against Blackpool at the weekend.

It could have just been a coincidence, after all, it was a game where neither side created a host of clear-cut chances, but Town just never got going offensively.

He chose the three at back in part to deal with Blackpool’s threats, which worked, the Tangerines only scored due to lapses in concentration from Town’s defenders.

But they had very little going in the other direction.

Season-defining fixtures

Weeks do not much bigger than the one Shrewsbury have lined up.

They have three massive games in the space of eight days. They take on Port Vale this weekend on the road before a midweek game against Exeter and then a game against bottom-of-the-table Carlisle.

The games are so important at this stage that every point is vital.

A good week and the table could look very different for Shrewsbury, a bad one, and things would be even bleaker.